Bihar: Court issues arrest warrant against absconding MLA Anant Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A court here on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against independent MLA Anant Singh, who is absconding ever since a prohibited weapon and live ammunition were recovered from his residence.

The police had on Monday issued a lookout notice against Singh, who is accused of possessing an AK-47 rifle and 26 rounds of live ammunition.

"A case under the Arms Act is registered in Barh police station against Anant Kumar Singh. Arms were recovered from his house. A lookout notice is issued against him. Our team is collecting intelligence in this case and is trying to arrest him," Additional Director General (ADG) Jitendra Kumar had said.

Police officials had raided Singh's premises in connection with a contract killing case leading to the recovery of weapons.

The legislator has been charged under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Explosive Act after they seized banned arms and ammunitions from his residence.

The matter, however, took a political turn after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh backed Singh alleging that he was being framed by the state government.

Anant Singh had also claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against JD(U) leader Lalan Singh. (ANI)

