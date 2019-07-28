Bihar: Court nullifies 'pakadua vivah', victim still getting threats

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): A family court in Patna on Saturday nullified the forced marriage or 'pakadua vivah' of Vinod Kumar, an official of Bokaro Steel Plant.

Welcoming the court order, Kumar said that it was a relief. However, he added that he was still getting threats.

"It happened in December 2017 when I had gone to attend a friend's wedding in Patna. A man, Surendra Yadav called me home, beat me up, threatened me and forcibly made me marry his sister at gunpoint. The court's order is a relief but those people are roaming around freely and are still threatening me," he said while talking to ANI.

Kumar also alleged that the Police "didn't cooperate at all". (ANI)

