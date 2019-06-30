Bihar: Dalit outfit protests after screening of 'Article 15' stopped following threats

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 30 (ANI): Members of Bhim Sena protested outside a theatre here on Sunday demanding the resumption of screening of film 'Article 15,' which was stopped after the theatre allegedly received threats.

The protestors said that the film is based on a provision of the Constitution and the theatre management must not succumb to the pressure from the people involved in hooliganism.

The activists chanted slogans like "Open the ticket window", "Down with hooliganism", and "Resume the screening of Article 15" before they were escorted off the theatre by the police.

The screening of the controversial film was halted after some men, said to be linked to some Brahmin organisation, allegedly threatened the management of vandalism.

"If a movie has been filmed on 'Article 15,' why has it not been screened? If 10 lads come and told you to stop it, would you oblige them? Who forced you to stop displaying the film? Did DM, SP or the CM order not to screen the film?" an irked protestor argued with a theatre official.

Police forcibly chased the protestors out of the theatre after they resorted to vandalism.

Speaking to media persons, state Bhim Sena president Amar Azad said: "We are demanding to screen the film. Dalits are keeping away to watch the film on the Indian Constitution."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15' has been facing flak from several Brahmin outfits in different parts of the country.

The film is inspired by the heinous 2014 Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and murdered. It is alleged that the film hurts sentiments of the Brahmin community. (ANI)

