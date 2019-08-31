Bihar: Darbhanga Jail Dy Superintendent resigns after facing 'harassment' by senior official

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Deputy Superintendent of Darbhanga Jail, Nirmal Kumar Prabhat has resigned from the post after being allegedly harassed by Superintendent Sandeep Kumar, for complaining about atrocities against inmates lodged in the prison.

Speaking to ANI, Prabhat claimed that Sandeep Kumar has been "torturing" and "abusing" his juniors since the day of joining as Superintendent.

"I was posted at on December 1, 2018. From December 1 till July 2019 everything was normal and stable. Nobody had any problem. Sandeep Kumar took over as Superintendent on July 22. Immediately after that, he started torturing us. He abuses his staff members. He threats his juniors and says that I will suspend you," Prabhat said.

Claiming that many officials in the jail authority have suffered due to the mistreatment by Sandeep Kumar, he said, "I want that a high-level inquiry should be done in this matter... There is one police official, who was abused so much, that for 10 days we felt that he might suffer a brain haemorrhage. Because of his behaviour, one woman doctor resigned earlier. Because of his torture, another regular doctor at the Jail has gone on a long holiday."

Stating that he is suffering from Hepatitis B, Prabhat said that he has informed about his resignation and alleged "torture" to the senior officials. (ANI)

