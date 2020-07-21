Bihar: Darbhanga MLC, undergoing COVID-19 treatment, dies of heart attack

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): Darbhanga MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna died of a heart attack on Tuesday.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi condoled Singh's demise.

"Sunil Kumar Singh, MLC Darbhanga was admitted to AIIMS Patna for COVID treatment. He died of a heart attack. We all grieve. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

A total of 431 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Tuesday taking the total number of cases in the state to 28,564 including 9,624 active cases, 18,741 recoveries and 198 deaths in the state, said the Bihar health department. (ANI)

