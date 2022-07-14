Bihar DEIEd 2022 exams for First, Second-Year - check complete schedule here

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): The dates for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) exams-2022 for the first and second-year students have been announced by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

According to the notification, the DEIEd first-year exams is scheduled to commence on July 26 while the students of second-year will face the exams from August 2.

Taking a look at the schedule as released by the Board, the first-year exams will kickstart from 'Understanding of Society, Education, and Curriculum'.

The exams for the first-year students are slated to culminate on August 1 with 'Art Integrated Education'.

Meanwhile, the exams for the second-year students are set to take place from August 2 and end on August 5.

The first paper on August 2 is 'Education in Contemporary Indian Society' while the last exam on August 5 will be 'Pedagogy of Hindi-2 (Primary Level)' and 'Pedagogy of any subject from Upper Primary level (class 6-8)'.

Take a look at the complete schedule of the DEIEd first-year and second-year exams.



Registration for the exams had started on May 30. The applicants could apply through the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Board had also released some helpline numbers for the students appearing for the exams which include 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.

The admit card for the upcoming exams can be availed on July 14 via the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com (ANI)