Bihar deluge : Orange Alert in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Khagaria

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Even as Bihar continues to be under the deluge, an Orange Alert has been issued for Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4, as these areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

People formed long queues to collect food packets and water bottles which were distributed by National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) in Rajendra Nagar area here.

Meanwhile, to take stock of the situation, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union Minister and member Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib Constituency had also visited the flood-affected Rajendra Nagar area.

"I have visited all the areas of Kankarbag. The water has receded there to a great level. The biggest challenge is regarding health. Bleaching, fogging should be done...The administration is preparing a plan regarding that. As soon as the water level recedes, work will begin on it," said the Minister.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over ten thousand people from the state capital. The rescue teams have been rowing people across the flooded streets in inflated boats from the past few days.

Five NDRF teams have been deployed in Patna's Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh alone to assist people amid the flood situation. Water had also entered the Kankarbagh Police Station.

Indian Air Force helicopters have also been dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 40 people have died in the state due to the floods so far. (ANI)

