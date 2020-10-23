Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for COVID-19

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 22 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna "for better monitoring".

The BJP leader said all his parameters are normal and he will be back soon for campaigning.

"Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters are perfectly normal. Started with mild temperature. No temperature for the last two days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning," Sushil Modi said in a tweet.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). (ANI)