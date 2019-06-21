Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo/ANI)
Bihar deputy CM demands 100 cr, ICU with 100 beds from Centre to combat AES

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:06 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 21 (ANI): Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday demanded the formation of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) consisting of 100 beds and a research centre in the state to combat the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).
He had also demanded an assistance of Rs 100 crore from the Centre.
A press note from Bihar government stated, "In the meeting of Finance Ministers of the state with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has demanded the formation of ICU consisting 100 beds and a Research Center in the state to combat Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. Sushil Modi has also demanded an assistance of Rs 100 crore from the Centre and requested for the state Medical College to be developed into AIIMS."
The press release said that Modi has also asked for the reimbursement of Rs 29,400 crore spend by the state government over providing water to households in the state under the scheme called "Har Ghar Nal Jal".
The release said, "Modi has informed the Centre that Bihar Government will fulfil before time, the scheme of providing water to every household that Centre had asked it to be done by 2024."
The release further said, "Modi has requested the Centre to continue with the payment of Rs 22,500 to every primary teacher in the state. The Centre had reduced this pay to 15,000 per teacher. For a mid-day meal, the Centre should increase its contribution from Rs 600 per person to Rs 2,000."
"Widows and old age pension should be increased to Rs 500 per person. It has not been increased since 2012. The state government is paying old age pension to 45 lakh people while the Centre is paying to 29 lakh people. We want the Centre to pay the pension to 45 lakh people," the release said.
"Modi has also demanded Centre to set up industries in 13 backward districts of Bihar," the release added. (ANI)

