Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad welcomed by BJP workers in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], November 18 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad was welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday.

Prasad also took charge of the finance ministry in Bihar on Tuesday.

"Today I took charge of the Ministry of Finance. After assuming office, I took information about the various departmental activities," he had tweeted earlier.



Along with the finance ministry, Prasad has also been assigned the commercial taxes, environment and forest, information technology, disaster management and urban development.

Some of these were previously held by Sushil Kumar Modi, Prasad's predecessor.

A 14-member council of ministers of chief minister Nitish Kumar was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan on Monday.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA bagged 125 seats, where BJP got 74, JD(U) got 43 and VIP, and HAM(S) secured four seats each. (ANI)

