Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav likely to skip CBI summons today in land-for-jobs case

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in connection with a land-for-jobs case is likely to skip appearing before the probe agency due to his wife's ill-health, according to sources.

Sources said that the RJD leader's wife Rajshree Yadav is pregnant and after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid yesterday at the residence of Tejashwi here was hospitalised at a private hospital in Delhi.

"Tejashwi Yadav won't appear before CBI due to his wife's health. After the ED raid, she was hospitalised yesterday at a private hospital in Delhi. She is pregnant and after twelve hours of interrogation she fainted due to BP problems," said sources

The ED team had on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of the Bihar Deputy CM in Delhi for over 11 hours.

The ED also conducted raids against many relatives of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad at multiple locations across Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Bihar in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The raids were conducted at the residence of Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti as well as RJD's leader and former MLA Abu Dojana in Bihar, said sources.

The ED carried out these searches under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Lalu Prasad in the matter.

The federal agency carried out these searches days after a CBI team questioned Lalu Prasad in connection with the land-for-jobs case. The CBI on Tuesday quizzed Lalu Prasad for nearly five hours in two sessions.

"CBI has summoned Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today, March 11 in connection with the land-for-job case. This is the second summon issued to him, the first being issued on February 4," an agency official told ANI.

Tejashwi is the third person of the Yadav family who will be questioned in the case. Earlier, his parents (Rabri and Lalu Yadav) were questioned.

On March 7, Lalu Yadav was grilled by CBI for nearly six years in two sessions at his residence in Pandara Park, Delhi.

The CBI team had video-recorded the questioning of RJD chief Lalu Yadav in connection with the land-for-job case, in Delhi.

Lalu Yadav is suffering from prolonged illness, especially for his kidney-related ailments. After a Kidney transplant in Singapore, he returned to Delhi recently and he is continuously monitored by health experts in Delhi.

Lalu Yadav's family had asked CBI officials to maintain adequate distance and use masks during questioning.

On March 6, CBI questioned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land-for-jobs case at the Pandara park residence of his daughter Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti.

Earlier, a CBI official had said that the central agency had served notice to Yadav a few days ago and is likely to question Lalu Yadav soon.

CBI had filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

The chargesheet stated that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives.

This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways, said the CBI statement.

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister. Apart from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

CBI stated that the investigation had revealed that the candidates were considered for their engagement without any need for substitutes and there was no urgency for their appointment which was one of the main criteria behind the engagement of substitutes and they joined their duties much later from the approval of their appointment and they were subsequently regularised.

Recently on February 27, while taking cognisance of the CBI chargesheet, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued summons against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with an alleged land-for-job scam. (ANI)