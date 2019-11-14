Bihar: Devotee resolved 18 years back not to wear slippers until Ram temple is built in Ayodhya

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Dev Das, a self-proclaimed devotee of Lord Ram, had resolved 18 years ago that until a Ram temple is built in Ayodhya, he will not wear slippers.

"I had taken a pledge not to wear slippers when I saw Lord Ram without his rightful home in Ayodhya. Walking barefoot in the initial phase was very difficult especially in the summer season but Lord Ram gave me the courage to complete my resolve," Dev Das told reporters here.

"Due to my unflinching faith in Lord Ram, not a single piece of glass lying on the streets or a pebble stone has hurt me. My resolve will be completed when the Ram temple will be established in Ayodhya. I would wear a slipper only after that happens," he added.

Amritesh Kumar Sah, a resident of Kishanganj said, "We are seeing him from our childhood days. He was my teacher. We got to know that he had resolved not to wear a slipper until the Ram temple is built in Ayodhya. He is a very nice person."

Dev Das runs a grocery shop. He is also a district executive of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

As per the recent verdict of the Supreme Court, three months have been given to the Central government to form a trust that will create a plan to establish the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

