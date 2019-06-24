Bihar encephalitis deaths: SUCI members protest outside WB Guv's residence, detained

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24(ANI): Kolkata Police on Monday detained members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (SUCI-C) who were protesting outside the Governor's residence here over the death of children in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Protesters gathered outside the Raj Bhavan in large numbers and chanted slogans demanding justice and better public healthcare for children.

The agitators were later seen being forcefully detained by police.

A similar protest was carried out by the student wing of Rashtriya Janata Dal in Patna on Sunday.

As many as 130 children have lost their lives in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to the outbreak of encephalitis in the state.

Encephalitis is a viral disease that causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headache. (ANI)

