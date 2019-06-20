Bihar Encephalitis: More doctors deputed in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 19 (ANI): In the wake of the growing number of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, the State Health Society has deputed more doctors from neighbouring districts.

The death toll due to encephalitis rose to 112 on Wednesday, officials said. As many as 93 children have died at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) while 19 others lost their lives at Kejriwal Hospital.

The State Health Society had on Tuesday ordered to delegate more doctors in Muzaffarpur from Darbhanga, Supaul, Madhubani, Samastipur and Sitamarhi districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday visited SKMCH to take stock of the encephalitis outbreak. Earlier, Kumar had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to the AES.

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the outbreak.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, can lead to coma, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)