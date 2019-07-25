Bihar: Exchange of fire between security forces, CPI Maoist

Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between CoBRA commanders and The Communist Party of India (CPI) Maoist on Thursday near Sathnadia Nallah of Chakkar Bandha forest in Gaya. Security forces have recovered several arms and ammunition from the site.

The exchange of fire took place at around 12 in the afternoon today and continued till half an hour.

The security forces have recovered three bodies which are yet to be identified, one AK Rifle, three INSAS Rifle, one 303 Rifle, one Carbine rifle, one country made Barmar Rifle and numerous ADM utilities from the encounter site.

Security forces teams were inducted at their respective locations since morning. The security forces conducted the operation in the midst of incessant rains to ensure secrecy.

CoBRA Strike came in direct confrontation with the Maoist sentry stationed a few meters away from a temporary makeshift camp. Although Maoist sentry emptied his rifle magazine towards the advancing Commandos however CoBRA commandos tactfully managed to dodge his bullets, quickly flanking and encircling the temporary camp meanwhile befittingly retaliating their fire.

After half an hour of the gun firing, Cobra commandos managed to overrun the camp of the CPI Maoists. Five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were planted in the vicinity of this camp which was safely diffused by the troops.

A combined team of CoBRA and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) forces was inducted from different routes with utmost deception avoiding all possibilities that could have alerted the vigilant Maoists. Their activities in the area have been persistently tracked and monitored through recent operations.

Intelligence Inputs by sources developed by CPRF had been pouring in since July 22 about the presence of a Maoist squad in the area and therefore an operation was planned after corroboration of inputs with ASP ops Gaya and Aurangabad. (ANI)