Bihar: Excise dept instructs DMs, SPs to conduct river patrolling to check liquor smuggling

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 30 (ANI): Bihar Excise Commissioner B Kartikey Dhanji on Monday instructed District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure river patrolling to check the smuggling of liquor in Bihar by river routes.

The excise commissioner will also use drones for monitoring in the areas where liquor is manufactured illegally.



The excise department has decided to deploy more police personnel at check-posts.

Since April 1, 2016, over 55,000 vehicles have been confiscated.

The excise department has conducted raids at 19,175 locations and over 4,000 cases have been registered and 4,610 people have been arrested. (ANI)

