Bihar: Fire breaks out at Muzaffarpur hotel, 3 rescued

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], September 21 (ANI): Three people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Tuesday.





Fire personnel Krishna Yadav told ANI that, the fire broke out after a suspected short circuit and it has been doused down after several hours.



"Fire broke out in a hotel located in Brahmpura thana area of the district. We have rescued three people from the fire and the fire has been doused now after several hours. It is suspected that a short circuit triggered the fire," the fire personnel said. (ANI)

