Visuals from the place of incident. (ANI/photo)
Bihar: Fire breaks out in train engine near Bhelwa railway station, under control

ANI | Updated: Jul 03, 2022 10:15 IST


Bhelwa (Bihar) [India], July 3 (ANI): Fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station in Bihar earlier this morning.

The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

All passengers are safe.
As per information, the fire from the engine did not spread to the other part of the train.
"AT 5.25 am, SM Bhelwa reported fire. All passengers have de-boarded the train and safe, no injury, no casualties reported, the fire brigade arrived at the site at 6:06 am," said Railway.
The fire was brought under control at 7.20 am.
Senior officials like Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) were present at the incident spot. (ANI)

