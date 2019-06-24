Bihar: Fire reported in Sapt Kranti Express near Muzaffarpur doused

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 24 (ANI): A fire was reported in Sapt Kranti Express that left for Anand Vihar Terminus from Muzaffarpur railway station at 11.35 am on Monday.

"After leaving from the originating station, at around 11.50 am smoke started billowing out of the locomotive near Kaparpura station," CPRO, East Central Railway said.

"At 12.15 pm, the fire was doused away by using a fire extinguisher in the locomotive," he added.

The train was sent back at 1 pm to Muzaffarpur and would leave for its destination after attaching a different locomotive.

"The reason of fire is estimated to be a short circuit in the capacitor bank of the locomotive," said the CPRO. (ANI)

