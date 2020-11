Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], November 8 (ANI): All flight operations here at Darbhanga airport commenced on Sunday, which has been developed under the UDAN initiative.



This project in Bihar and across the country has been undertaken to boost regional domestic air connectivity.

UDAN stands for 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik,' which is a regional connectivity scheme of Central government with the objective to make air travel affordable and widespread. (ANI)