Bihar flood: 3-storey house collapses in Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): A three-storey house collapsed due to floods in Bihar on Wednesday. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

A strong blow of floodwater originating from Lakhandei River, washed away the house situated in Rampadrath Nagar ward, owned by one Shambhu Jha.

Chief Secretary of Bihar, Deepak Kumar had said that 33 people died in the flood which affected 12 districts of the state. The adverse situation has affected over 26 lakh people in the state.

"221 relief camps have been set up and 700 community kitchens are being run," he said.

Some of the adversely affected areas are Alinagar, Kiratpur, Ghanshyam, Goraboram, Manigacchi, and Darbangha, Madhubani and Birail. (ANI)

