Bihar: Flood dampens Durga Puja spirit in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Heavy rains, loss of life and property have cast their shadow on Durga Puja celebrations here. The organisers are facing a multitude of challenges due to waterlogging in the city.

After Durga Puja pandals were thrown open for viewing today, the seventh 'Navratri', the footfall at many places like Rajendra Nagar and Kadamkuna was not so impressive.

Sanjeev Kumar Toni, the organiser of Durga Puja Pandal in Dak Bungalow Chowk, said that his team barely managed to do all the arrangements on time.

"There was water accumulation everywhere. It won't just recede. We had to work day and night to make sure that all the arrangements were in place and the people were able to offer prayers," said Toni.

Chandrashekhar, a sculptor from Kolkata, demanded the government's intervention to alleviate the concerns of all.

"We request the government to look after the sculptors. We are living in terrible conditions. We cannot arrange raw materials. In addition, transporting the sculptures of goddess Durga is a big concern as there is water everywhere," said he. (ANI)

