Bihar: Flood makes life miserable for cows at cow-shelter in Madhubani

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): The flood has made life miserable not only for humans but for hundreds of cows at a cow-shelter here in Marwa village as the cattle are reeling under shortage of fodder and need for veterinary care.

'Sri Ram Janki Math Gaushala', in Madhubani's Marwa village, which houses around 500 abandoned and rescued cows is now flooded. The caretaker said that despite knocking the doors of administration no help came from the government side.

A local said that shifting cows to anywhere else will cause traffic congestion.

"We spoke to Circle Officer and other officers but haven't received help. We can't take 500 cows anywhere else, it will cause traffic congestion," said a local.

"Everything is flooded here, we now get fodder at a higher price from a distant place. A good veterinary doctor is needed here to take care of cows. Administration and officers are not listening to us. We need help from the government," rued Sandeep Kr Tiwari, Sri Ram Janki Math Gaushala.

On Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed relief operations for flood-affected people in the state at a high-level meeting held in the Secretariat. In the meeting, the Chief Minister Kumar also kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families. According to Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, at least 33 people have died due to flood across the state, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity. (ANI)

