Bihar: Flood situation remains grim, locals evacuated to safer places

Katihar (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Villagers in Bihar's Katihar district are being evacuated to safer places as the situation in the state worsened on Tuesday due to the flood caused by heavy rainfall in the region.

Water level in the Mahananda river flowing through Azamnagar area in Katihar has increased, throwing normal lives of more than 300 families out of gear.

Speaking to ANI, a villager said, "No boat came to rescue us. Our whole house is submerged and everything was destroyed in the rain. With the help of others, we are migrating to safer places. Many are still stranded in various parts of the village."

Bihar is witnessing floods as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rainfall in the past few days.

Many villages of Bihar's Araria, Darbhanga and Madhubani districts are flooded due to the heavy downpour. (ANI)

