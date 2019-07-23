Around 50 houses in the Naruar village in the Madhubani district of Bihar were destroyed due to flood on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Around 50 houses in the Naruar village in the Madhubani district of Bihar were destroyed due to flood on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Bihar floods: Around 50 houses destroyed in Madhubani

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:53 IST

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 23 (ANI): Around 50 houses in the Naruar village in the Madhubani district of Bihar were destroyed due to flood on Tuesday.
"There were around 40 to 50 houses over here and now there is nothing. There were women and children inside the houses and we all panicked to save our lives. The women helped us by offering their sarees to make a rope after which we all managed to cross the floods to reach a safer side. There is no help from the government side; we are managing on our own. My grandmother today was swept away in the floods but fortunately, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued her," said Rakesh Kumar.
Jairam Yadav, student said, "All my books were swept away by water, I was preparing for exams but I don't have any books left now. My house has collapsed; I don't know how I will be able to study now."
"There was a Hanuman temple here which got swept away in the floods. A priest also drowned while saving the idols in the floods," said a priest, Digambar Mandal.
As the state continues to battle against flood fury, the BJP and Opposition locked horns over the flood relief works in Madhubani here.
Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said, "The situation of floods in Bihar is stingy and deadly,120 people have lost their lives while more than 25 million are affected. Yet, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 'BJP is preparing carpets for distributing compensation for floods. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and central ministers are unaware. No 'special flood relief package', no voice for help. #BiharFloods."
Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday held a meeting with district administration at Madhubani Collectorate and reviewed the flood relief works in the district.
"Reviewing flood relief works in the meeting room of Madhubanicollectorate with district administration and people's representatives," he tweeted.
According to Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, at least 33 people have died due to flood across the state, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity.
In the wake of the floods, 124 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of the country to respond to any type of eventuality, be it natural or man-made. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:13 IST

Pakistan can play with religious sentiments of Sikhs, warns expert

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): An academician has asserted that Pakistan, which has sabotaged the previous peace initiatives between the two countries, must be hatching anti-Indian conspiracies around the Kartarpur Corridor too.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:10 IST

CISF nabs female foreign passenger for showing 'edited...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday nabbed a female foreign national here after she entered the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by showing an edited itinerary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:00 IST

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers...

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing 'Shravan month', Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday dressed up as Lord Shiva and offered prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:56 IST

Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill that seeks to address issues related to road safety and strengthen public transport, automation, and computerisation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:43 IST

Karnataka government defeated in trust vote

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Congress JD(S) coalition government was defeated on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:40 IST

No role of lobbying, connections in Padma awards: Minister

New Delhi, July 23 (ANI): The government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that lobbying and connections played a role in getting Padma awards earlier but the process has been changed and those excelling in different areas are given the award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:31 IST

SC defers hearing on K'taka case till tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred hearing till Wednesday on a petition moved by two Independent Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction for concluding the floor test in the state Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:13 IST

Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru after Cong-BJP workers clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru for the next two days after clashes took place between Congress and BJP workers here on Tuesday outside an apartment on Race Course Road in the city where two independent MLAs were allegedly lodged in the buildi

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:10 IST

If Hindus decide to sever connections, Muslims will die of...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): After Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Nahid Hasan allegedly asked Muslims of Kairana to boycott shops owned by BJP leaders and supporters, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Tuesday criticised the statements saying, "if the majority community in the country decides to d

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:08 IST

272 foreigners, NRIs, OCIs, PIOs conferred Padma awards since...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Total 272 foreigners, Non-resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) have been conferred the Padma Awards since inception in 1954, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:58 IST

Focus on 'Jal Shakti' in BJP Parliamentary Party meet

New Delhi [India] July 23 (ANI): 'Jal Shakti' emerged as the main topic of discussion at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting here on Tuesday, when the new Jal ShaktiMinister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the roadmap of his ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:56 IST

Maharashtra govt approves 7th pay commission for local bodies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission for employees of the municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state from September 1 this year.

Read More
iocl