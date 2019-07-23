Bihar floods: Around 50 houses destroyed in Madhubani

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 23 (ANI): Around 50 houses in the Naruar village in the Madhubani district of Bihar were destroyed due to flood on Tuesday.

"There were around 40 to 50 houses over here and now there is nothing. There were women and children inside the houses and we all panicked to save our lives. The women helped us by offering their sarees to make a rope after which we all managed to cross the floods to reach a safer side. There is no help from the government side; we are managing on our own. My grandmother today was swept away in the floods but fortunately, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued her," said Rakesh Kumar.

Jairam Yadav, student said, "All my books were swept away by water, I was preparing for exams but I don't have any books left now. My house has collapsed; I don't know how I will be able to study now."

"There was a Hanuman temple here which got swept away in the floods. A priest also drowned while saving the idols in the floods," said a priest, Digambar Mandal.

As the state continues to battle against flood fury, the BJP and Opposition locked horns over the flood relief works in Madhubani here.

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said, "The situation of floods in Bihar is stingy and deadly,120 people have lost their lives while more than 25 million are affected. Yet, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 'BJP is preparing carpets for distributing compensation for floods. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and central ministers are unaware. No 'special flood relief package', no voice for help. #BiharFloods."

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday held a meeting with district administration at Madhubani Collectorate and reviewed the flood relief works in the district.

"Reviewing flood relief works in the meeting room of Madhubanicollectorate with district administration and people's representatives," he tweeted.

According to Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, at least 33 people have died due to flood across the state, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity.

In the wake of the floods, 124 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of the country to respond to any type of eventuality, be it natural or man-made. (ANI)

