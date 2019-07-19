Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday chaired a meeting with officials at the Secretariat. Photo/ANI
Bihar floods: CM reviews relief works, kickstarts process of depositing relief funds in victims' accounts

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:32 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday reviewed relief operations for flood-affected people in the state at a high-level meeting held in the Secretariat.
In the meeting, the Chief Minister Kumar also kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families.
The meeting was attended by among others Disaster Management Minister Lakshmeshwar Roy.
Chief Minister Kumar said: "Even today, many families in Bihar are unaware of the government schemes and cannot avail their benefits. I have directed the officials to identify families without accounts and ensure that their accounts are opened at the soonest."
Over Rs 181 crore was disbursed among flood victims via direct bank transfer to over three lakh families from flood-affected districts of Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Purvi Champaran, Araria, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Purnea, Saharsa, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Supaul.
According to Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, at least 33 people have died due to flood across the state, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity.
"As many as 221 relief camps have been established and about one lakh people are taking shelter in these camps. More than 700 community kitchens are being run," Kumar said on Wednesday.
On Friday, Janta Dal-United MP Ram Nath Thakur gave a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha to 'declare Bihar floods as a national calamity'. (ANI)

