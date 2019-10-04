Doctors providing medical services in makeshift camps in Patna, Bihar. (Photo/ANI)
Bihar floods: Doctors provide medical facilities through makeshift camps

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:06 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Doctors at Rajendra Nagar Eye Hospital, Patna have set up a makeshift camp in an open to treat the patients as the hospital has been submerged in water, following heavy rains and flood.
Heavy rainfall and waterlogged roads in Patna and its nearby regions have troubled the regions for last many days. In order to serve the citizens, a group of doctors had decided to give their services through a makeshift tent for the time being.
"I went to the hospital but it is deluged so I had to come here for my eye check-up. Doctors here have given me an eye-drop and they have asked us to wait for one week till the water clears from the hospital. Waterlogging has thrown our lives out of gear," said Sanjay Kumar Singh, a patient.
According to the residents, the situation is such that they are unable to access proper medical facilities here due to waterlogging and flood.
"Around 25-30 patients have come today for eye treatment. A total of 50 patients have visited us including those with general health issues. We treat patients with eye problems as well as with general health problems. Around 160 patients visit the hospital every day but it is currently deluged," said Dr Utpal Kumar, Eye Specialist.
According to the doctors at the camp, patients came at the camp with different types of health issues.
"Our hospital is filled with almost 6 feet of water so we are running an emergency makeshift camp here to provide medical facilities to the people. We are providing these services from 9 am to 5 pm. We want to help as many patients as possible," said Dr RP Singh.
Low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri have faced worst brunt of water due to heavy rainfall.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna and its nearby regions are likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days.
The death toll due to incessant rainfall and floods in different parts of Bihar has risen to 42. (ANI)

