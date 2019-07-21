Bihar floods: Dy CM reviews relief work in Madhubani

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday held a meeting with district administration inside Madhubani Collectorate here and reviewed the flood relief works in the district.

"Reviewing flood relief works in the meeting room of Madhubani collectorate with district administration and people's representatives," he tweeted.

As the state continues to battle against flood fury, the BJP and Opposition locked horns over the flood relief works in Madhubani here.

Modi also distributed financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to flood-affected people through direct benefit transfer at Madhubani Collectorate.

Speaking to ANI, Madhubani BJP MP Ashok Yadav lauded the government's approach in tackling the flood situation.

"Sushil Kumar Modi ji held a meeting today. The local administration is helping the flood-affected people. Over 35,000 people have received Rs 6,000 in their bank accounts. 23 people died. Their families have been given compensation. Modi ji directed the district administration that the Bihar government has funds and everything what is needed should be done," he said.

However, Benipatti MLA Bhavana Jha rejected Yadav's claims and said the government is not providing enough food material for locals.

"Madhubani is adjacent to Nepal and whenever there is a flood, it suffers the most. The state government is not looking at a permanent solution. The food material should be stored before the disaster...," she said.

"I have been distributing food material purchased by myself. There is not enough food for people given by the state government. The government has failed in tackling the situation in Benipatti," Jha added.

According to Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, at least 33 people have died due to flood across the state, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity.

In the wake of the floods, 124 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of the country to respond to any type of eventuality, be it natural or man-made.

(ANI)

