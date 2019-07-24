Bihar floods: IAF deploys 2 helicopters at Darbhanga to provide succour

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has pressed into service two helicopters to provide succour to flood-affected victims in Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts of Bihar.

The helicopters, which have been stationed at Darbhanga, were deployed by the IAF's Central Air Command after a request was made by the Bihar government, an Air Force statement said.

Incessant rains in north Bihar have affected around 10 lakh families in the three districts with water breaching the river banks at numerous places. A joint assessment of the situation was undertaken by the civil authorities and IAF pilots, the statement said.

Food packets and relief material are already being airdropped in the affected areas. This effort would continue to increase in the coming days, according to the IAF.

Around 50 dwelling units in Naruar village of Madhubani district were destroyed due to floods on Tuesday.

Residents of Kakarghatti village in Darbhanga were earlier forced to set up temporary shelters on the National Highway 57 after floodwater entered their houses and farms. (ANI)

