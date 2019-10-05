Locals of Rajendra Nagar constructed a makeshift boat to travel through flooded streets on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Bihar Floods: Locals construct makeshift boat to travel through streets

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 10:47 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): As Bihar continues to face water-logging problem in some areas, locals of Rajendra Nagar on Saturday constructed a makeshift boat to travel through flooded streets.
Few people were seen putting together the pieces of bamboo to travel through flooded streets and help some people who are stuck at their homes.
Many of them were seen wading through knee-deep waters to reach their respective places.
A local Priyaranjan Kumar said, "Teams are not carrying out the rescue operation anymore so we trying to help some people who are stuck. The water is very dirty and has seeped into our homes. We are facing a lot of problems as there is no proper drinking water, food."
Whereas, the NDRF officials have been using tractors for carrying out rescue operations.
"The teams are still here. The water level has gone down by 1 ft in some areas. We are using tractors for the rescue operation and will also help in carrying their luggage," says an official of NDRF team.
To keep the vector-borne diseases at bay, Patna Municipal Corporation Officer has taken an initiative of fogging in waterlogged areas.
The officer, Saurav Kumar said, "The chemical is being sprayed to make the water odourless and destroy insects. The fogging will decrease the chances of spreading of bacteria."
Apart from Patna, low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri have also0 submerged in water due to heavy rainfall.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna and it's nearby areas are likely to receive few spells of rainfall with thunderstorm and duststorm in next week.
After incessant rainfall that resulted in floods in the state, the death count has risen to 73, with nine reported injured, according to the state officials. (ANI)

