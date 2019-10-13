Bihar Floods: Locals protest outside Deputy CM residence in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Locals of Rajendra Nagar area here protested on Sunday outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi over recent water-logging and floods in the city.

Several areas of the city have been underwater for over a week, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas and there is fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

On October 9, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited a hospital here as several roads of the city remained water-clogged due to relentless rainfall in the past couple of weeks.

As per the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases were registered in Patna since September, when the heavy rains began and continued for weeks. Low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri are also submerged in water due to heavy rainfall and choked sewage.

Over 73 people have lost their lives after heavy rains in Bihar. (ANI)

