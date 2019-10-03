Bihar floods: Orange alert regions under special surveillance, says NDRF

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday said that orange alert regions in flood-hit Bihar are under special surveillance.

Speaking to ANI, the Director-General (DG) of NDRF, SN Pradhan said, "NDRF teams have been deployed in every region affected due to floods. The situation is better in Patna and in other districts. We will continue this operation until it is required. The regions for which we have received the orange alert are under our special surveillance. We will in every ways try to provide relief to the people."

NDRF and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) teams have been deployed in the city and are currently carrying out the rescue operation. They are resuing the locals stranded due to flood in the Rajendra Nagar area.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 2 issued an orange alert for Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4, as these areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The state has also taken an initiative of fogging in the flood-affected regions to avoid the spreading of bacteria.

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and floods in different parts of Bihar rose to 42. (ANI)