Bihar floods: People set camps at Muzaffarpur- Sheohar road

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): People were forced to set up camps along the Muzaffarpur- Sheohar road after their homes got partially submerged in floodwaters.

People of Meenapur block, who have been affected by the floodwaters, have started building their own shelters on the Muzaffarpur- Sheohar road.

The flood victims have said that no help has been received from the administration so far. They added that since their houses had submerged, they had no choice but to make tents using available cloth sheets.



"There are no arrangements at all. No one from the administration has come. We are dying from hunger here. Since we had no tents to take shelter, we have used cloth sheets, but water enters the camps. We haven't eaten in two to three days," said Durga Majhi, a camp dweller while speaking to ANI.

"What are we supposed to eat? We are staying on roads and we hardly have anything to eat. Very few people have things to eat, most of us don't," said Jai Majhi, flood victim.

"There is nothing to eat. There are children also. There are no arrangements from the side of government," said another flood victim.

Several parts of Bihar have been submerged in floodwaters, affecting a large number of people in the state.

According to the State Disaster Management Department, 29,62,653 people have been affected and 8 deaths have been reported due to the floods across 12 districts of the state, as of 06:00 pm today. (ANI)

