Bihar floods: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help in relief, rescue operations

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday made an appeal to the party workers to join the relief and rescue work in the flood-hit Bihar.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi offered his condolences to families of the flood victims and called on his party workers to immediately join the relief and rescue operations.

"I express my condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives and appeal to the Congress workers to immediately join the relief and rescue work of the affected people", he tweeted.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall-related incidents.

On Sunday, NDRF teams carried out evacuation operation in low lying parts of Patna and evacuated 235 people to safer places.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the severely flooded areas yesterday and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna will receive more rainfall in the coming days which will be accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

