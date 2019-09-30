Bihar Floods: Rudy urges people to remain patient, says excessive rains led to calamity

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Amid the rising death toll in the state and incessant rains creating havoc in capital city Patna, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Monday urged people to be patient while referring to the situation in Patna as a 'calamity caused due to excessive rains'.

"I have seen the floods of 1975 and this is not a flood but a calamity caused due to the excessive rainfall. People will have to keep patience, so that things go back to normal. It is also the time for a new Patna because the pressure on the city is too much, it is maybe time to think and plan about it," Rudy told ANI here.

Outlining the havoc created by rains, Rudy added, "Patna is reeling under an exceptional situation, I do not know whether the reason is climate change or anything else but the whole city was drowned. It was due to the rains which have continued for the past five days, it is not flooding".

The MP from Saran added that the problems in the state capital had been aggravated by the geographical location of Patna.

"When all the rivers are in high spate it is difficult to ease out water from the Patna. It is because Patna is like a cup, it is surrounded by a few rivers, this is a difficult situation as such kind of rainfall is not expected in this season," he said.

"The chief minister, deputy chief minister and the government agencies are aware of the issues and I am sure the Central government will stand by the Bihar government in this time of crisis," Rudy said.

Rudy also said that his own house has been flooded with rainwater, forcing him to evacuate.

Earlier today, the death toll due to incessant rainfall and flood in different areas of the state has risen to 29, officials said.

The state government has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas of the region.

Dewatering machines have also been sought by state to provide relief in the flood-affected areas.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also called a meeting with officials of flood-affected districts later today. The meeting will be held via video conferencing. (ANI)

