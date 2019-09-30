Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary Bihar while speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Bihar floods: State disaster management demands Coal India Ltd to send water pumping machines

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:08 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Bihar State Disaster Management Authority on Monday demanded the Coal India Limited to send two pumping machines of hyperpower intensity to clear the water from the flood-affected areas in the state.
Speaking to ANI, Principal Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit said, " I have requested the chairman of Coal India Limited to send two pumping machines of hyperpower intensity to clear the water from the flood-affected areas."
The management authority has also demanded the government to deploy two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines in the areas severely affected by the deluge.
"We have asked the IAF to send two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines in the affected areas here. The district authority is providing the flood-affected people with milk and water," he said.
He further informed that the residents of the affected areas demanding the concerned authorities to resume the electricity supply which was cut as a preventive measure. "We have assured them that it will be resumed once the water recedes," he added.
Around 32 inflatable boats have been deployed in Patna and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working for the rescue and relief work, he said.
Meanwhile, an SDRF worker named Sahdev Kumar working to rescue stranded locals from the waterlogged areas, said, "There are two boats operating in the area, we have been running them since the morning in this locality to help the people."
Annoyed with the rescue and relief features being provided by the government, a local said, "The water logging has been consistent for around seven days here. The false promises of smart city are being exposed today; the villages are more well-off than this where people can at least walk without having to wade through four feet of water."
According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, till now, 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall and other accidents occurred due to heavy showers including wall collapse and uprooting of trees.
According to the water resource department, the Ganges River is flowing above the danger mark in Digha, Gandighat, Hathidah, Munger, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon in Bihar.
In Burhi Gandak River in Punpun, Sripalpur is also flowing above the danger mark in Jhanjharpur in Bihar.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday afternoon visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue. He also reviewed the present situation in the state.
The Chief Minister first visited the Dak Bungalow Chauraha. He then visited Gandhi Maidan, Exhibition road, Kankarbagh Road, NMCH, Agamkuan bridge and Anishabad which are severely waterlogged.
Earlier while speaking to media in Patna, the Chief Minister said, "There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in Ganga River is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people." (ANI)



