Bihar floods: Train services temporarily suspended between Samastipur and Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): Train services between Samastipur and Darbhanga in Bihar have been temporarily suspended due to rising water levels on the railway tracks.

East-Central Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said in a statement that on the bridge No.16 near Hayaghat station in Samastipur-Darbhanga (SPJ-DBG) section water level is high. For the purpose of safety, train operation has been suspended in this section.

Nine passenger trains, which have been canceled, are 75225 Samastipur-Raxaul, 75207 Samastipur-Muzaffarpur and 75282 Darbhanga-Samastipur, 55519 Samastipur-Jayanagar, 75253 Samastipur-Darbhanga, 55527 Jayanagar-Patna, 55528 Patna-Jayanagar, 75254 Darbhanga-Samastipur,55514 Jayanagar-Samastipur. Two intercity express trains have also been cancelled: 15549 Jayanagar-Patna and 15550 Patna-Jayanagar.

The trains which have been shortly terminated are 50431 Hawra-Jayanagar, 53042 Jayanagar-Hawra, 15283 Manihari-Jayanagar, 15284 Jayanagar-Manihari, 13185 Siyladah- Jayanagar, 13186 Jayanagar-Siyaladah, 13155 Kolkatta-Sitamarhi, and 13156 Sitamarhi-Kolkata.

Around 12 districts including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj have been severely affected due to rising water levels in rivers following torrential rains.

On July 19, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families. (ANI)