Bihar floods: Villagers put up temporary shelters; wait for help turns endless

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): Residents of Gopalpur village are setting up temporary shelters after the floodwater entered their houses.

Speaking to ANI, Sunita Devi, a villager, said: "We have brought most of the valuables from our house here after the flood-water entered our house on July 19."

"We are facing a lot of difficulties. We have no food and water to drink. We have put our utensils and other goods on top of a cart. Our livestock is also on the road."

Another villager said: "No one has come to help us. Even the district administration has not reached us. No one has come here to inspect the situation."

The village head of Gopalpur said: "We called the Circle Officer. We are trying to provide relief materials to people as quickly as possible. We are arranging for a kitchen."

As the flood situation in Bihar turns grim, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to visit Sitamarhi to take stock of the rescue and relief operations, government officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi will visit worst-hit Darbhanga and Madhubani districts to review the situation and rehabilitation work.

On July 16, Kumar had said that a total of 1.25 lakh people had been rescued so far in the state.

Around 12 districts including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, and Kishanganj have been severely affected due to water levels rising in rivers following torrential rains.

On July 19, the Chief Minister had kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families. (ANI)

