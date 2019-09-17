Bihar: Four arrested in connection with rape of former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate

Betiah (Bihar) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate, Bihar police said on Monday.

Jayant Kant, SP Bettiah said, "Four people arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate."

Earlier police had registered a case against four persons in connection with the crime.

Reportedly, the girl was a former inmate at the NGO-run Muzaffarpur Shelter Home.

"This is a serious case. We have received information that she was an inmate at the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home. We are taking every action based on the evidence we have gathered. Police teams have been constituted to investigate the matter," SP Kant had said on Monday.

"The girl was allegedly raped on Friday and we received a complaint on Saturday. The initial medical test was conducted on the same day we received the complaint. We have also received the medical test report. Forensic Science Laboratory team is also conducting their own examination," Kant told reporters on Monday.

According to FSL Assistant Director Ambalika Tripathi, there are no external injuries on the body of the victim.

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had also taken suo-moto cognizance of the alleged gang-rape of a former Muzaffarpur shelter home survivor in Bettiah and issued a notice to the Bihar Director General of Police asking him to treat the case on priority.

As many as 44 girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at the NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The incident had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit. (ANI)

