Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant talking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI
Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant talking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI

Bihar: Four arrested in connection with rape of former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:31 IST

Betiah (Bihar) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate, Bihar police said on Monday.
Jayant Kant, SP Bettiah said, "Four people arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a former Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate."
Earlier police had registered a case against four persons in connection with the crime.
Reportedly, the girl was a former inmate at the NGO-run Muzaffarpur Shelter Home.
"This is a serious case. We have received information that she was an inmate at the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home. We are taking every action based on the evidence we have gathered. Police teams have been constituted to investigate the matter," SP Kant had said on Monday.
"The girl was allegedly raped on Friday and we received a complaint on Saturday. The initial medical test was conducted on the same day we received the complaint. We have also received the medical test report. Forensic Science Laboratory team is also conducting their own examination," Kant told reporters on Monday.
According to FSL Assistant Director Ambalika Tripathi, there are no external injuries on the body of the victim.
Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had also taken suo-moto cognizance of the alleged gang-rape of a former Muzaffarpur shelter home survivor in Bettiah and issued a notice to the Bihar Director General of Police asking him to treat the case on priority.
As many as 44 girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at the NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The incident had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:42 IST

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar elected...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): BJP candidates Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar were on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:06 IST

Rajasthan: All six BSP MLAs join Congress

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): In a big jolt to BSP supremo Mayawati, all six members of Rajasthan Assembly belonging to Bahujan Samaj Party, joined Congress on late Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:05 IST

J-K police announces vacancies to recruit 1,350 female constables

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police will raise 1,350 vacancies for the inducting constables in two women battalions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:16 IST

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of his birthday

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday night, ahead of his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:08 IST

Woman, man assaulted in Rajasthan

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A woman and a man were allegedly assaulted and their hair were trimmed in Jodha village of Nagaur district for having an affair.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:58 IST

India's many languages are not it's weakness, says Rahul, BJP hits back

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday listed all 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution besides English and said that 'India's many languages were not its weakness.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:53 IST

Law to facilitate eviction of unauthorised occupants from govt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 : The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Parliament to facilitate smooth and speedy eviction of unauthorised occupants from government residential accommodations, came into effect from Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:49 IST

UP: Bareilly-based University inducts Triple Talaq law in LLB,...

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In what seems to be the first in Uttar Pradesh, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in Bareilly has inducted the newly passed Triple Talaq Law in its syllabus for the LLB and LLM courses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:45 IST

Maiden trilateral naval exercise among India, Singapore, and...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A five-day-long maiden trilateral exercise involving Singapore's Navy (RSN), Royal Thailand Navy (RTN) and Indian Navy (IN) commenced at Port Blair on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:43 IST

Navy gets DRDO-designed wargaming software

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A new generation wargaming software was handed over to the Indian Navy here on Monday. The software aims at meeting the "contemporary operational and tactical-level wargaming requirement" for the Navy, the government said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:32 IST

Punjab: CM forms Sub-Committee to tackle stray cattle menace

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday formed a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to check the growing menace of stray cattle in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:30 IST

Mumbai Police gear up for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): With Assembly elections round the corner, Mumbai Police have started gearing up to ensure full-proof security during the exercise.

Read More
iocl