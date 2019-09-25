Bihar: Four dancers sexually assaulted, one person arrested

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested a man for taking four women to a hotel for a dance performance where they were allegedly sexually assaulted by the staff.

"We had received a complaint from four women who alleged that they were sexually assaulted by several men in a hotel where they were taken by a man known to them for the dance performance," said Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police.

A case has been registered against six persons who allegedly assaulted the women.

"The statement of the women was recorded and they will now be sent for medical examination," Mishra said. (ANI)

