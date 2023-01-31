Bihar: Four miscreants open fire in girls' school

Supaul (Bihar) [India], January 31 (ANI): Four armed criminals entered a girls' high school on Monday and started firing targeting a teacher in Bihar's Supaul.

The incident took place on Monday in Pratapganj's girls' high school when the four people suddenly entered the school and started firing.



According to the locals, miscreants targeted Mithilesh Kumar who is an assistant teacher in a girls' high school in the district.

Hearing the sound of gunfire, the locals reached the school and chased the criminals in which two managed to escape and two were caught and handed over to the police.

So far, there have been no reports of any fatalities in the incident.


