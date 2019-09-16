SP Bettiah Jayant Kant talking to ANI at Bettiah on Monday
SP Bettiah Jayant Kant talking to ANI at Bettiah on Monday

Bihar gang-rape: 2 brothers of girl among 4 named in FIR

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:11 IST

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Police have registered a case against four persons in the incident of alleged gang-rape a girl in Bettiah on Friday.
Two of the four accused are brothers of the girl, who was reportedly an inmate of the NGO-run infamous Muzaffarpur Shelter Home where 44 girls were allegedly sexually assaulted.
The victim has been sent for medical examination and medical board has been constituted for the same.
"An incident of rape has come to notice in which FIR has been registered. A medical board is constituted and the victim has been sent for the medical examination. Further action will be taken," said Bettiah SP Jayant Kant.
Several girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit. The case pertains to the alleged sexual abuse of 44 girls who used to reside in the state-run shelter home.
"As of now our investigation is limited to this case only and we are observing the injuries on the body of the victim and also her medical report. Four persons have been named in the FIR. Among them, two are brothers and rest of two are their known ones," said the officer.
Police are also analysing the mobile call details of the accused and also the CCTV footages in the area.
"Mobile call details of all of them are being analysed and what other things happened with the girl are also investigated. We are also investigating the CCTV footages and the statement of the locals," he said.
The Supreme Court on September 12 had directed the Bihar government to take steps to unite eight out of 44 girls, victims in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, with their family members.
Meanwhile, the opposition has slammed the JD(S)-BJP government in the state led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for failing to provide a safe environment for women.
Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:57 IST

Punjab CM announces ease in Civil Services recruitment to fill...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced relaxation in the recruitment rules for qualified civil services personnel in the state through amendments in various relevant legislation, to boost filling of 72 vacant posts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:44 IST

IndiGo offloads checked-in baggage on Istanbul flights due to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): IndiGo on Sunday suffered payload restrictions on flights to Istanbul due to exceptionally heavy headwinds, which led to offloading of checked-in baggage which will be carried today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:42 IST

Godavari boat capsize: 9 bodies retrieved, 27 passengers...

Andhra Pradesh [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Nine bodies have been retrieved so far in the Sunday afternoon boat capsize incident in Godavari River, in which 24 people are still reported missing, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) APO and Tahsildar Devipatnam said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:38 IST

Boat capsized in East Godavari: CM Reddy conducts aerial survey of area

Andhra Pradesh [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy today conducted an aerial survey of the area in East Godavari district where a boat capsized yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:36 IST

Ayodhya land dispute case: SC seeks Registry's report over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from its Registry on how much time it would take to facilitate live streaming of the proceedings in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:35 IST

I am unaware of the agenda: Pramod Tiwari on Trump joining Modi...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday said that he is unaware about the agenda behind US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting at the "Howdy Modi!' event in Houston.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:31 IST

Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao allegedly...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of assembly property, is said to have committed suicide on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:30 IST

Despite global turbulence, economic fundamentals strong: Ravi...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Pitching India as an attractive destination for electronics manufacturing, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday stated that the fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong amidst global and political turbulence

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:29 IST

High-level meeting held in MHA over J-K situation

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:28 IST

Indians will give reply to Pakistan if it disturbs Hindus here:...

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday that if Pakistan commits anything wrong against Hindus in India then the Indian citizens will give it a reply.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:26 IST

Ravidas temple row: CJI to allocate another bench for matter

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sent the petition pertaining to the demolition of Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area to the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which will now allocate another bench for the sensitive matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:22 IST

Punjab Cabinet okays settlement scheme for defaulting millers in...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In a bid to revive sick rice units, the Punjab Council of Ministers on Monday approved a Dues Recovery and Settlement Scheme 2019-20 for the state's defaulting rice millers, paving the way for the recovery of a significant portion of the Rs 2041.51 crore out

Read More
iocl