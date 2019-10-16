SSP RK Mishra speaks to ANI in Gaya on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]
SSP RK Mishra speaks to ANI in Gaya on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]

Bihar: Gaya cop suspended after video of him accepting bribe goes viral

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:35 IST

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A police officer was suspended here after a video of him accepting bribe went viral on social media.
Speaking to ANI on the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police, RK Mishra said, "On the basis of the video, the officer has been suspended."
The official also said that a thorough investigation into the matter is underway and the authorities will take requisite steps against the accused.
Recently, a junior assistant in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.
Ponnapally Surya Bhagavan, who is a junior assistant in the revenue section of the Assistant Commissioner's office, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 9,000 to process the file of a woman seeking mutation of property. (ANI)

