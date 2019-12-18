Bihar: Girl shot at after failed gang rape bid

Rohtas (Bihar), Dec 18 (ANI): Two persons were detained in connection with shooting and severely injuring a girl in the wee hours of Tuesday in Ramodih village of Rohtas district, police said. The girl had survived a gang rape attempt on her on Sunday for which four men were arrested.

Police said that in the wee hours of Tuesday two people had gone to the home of the girl and shot her in the neck but were nabbed.

The victim, who was admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital in Jamuhar for treatment is reported to be out of danger.

Satveer Singh, SP said, "All the rape attempt accused were detained by the police earlier. She was shot at by unknown persons. The investigation is underway".

On Sunday the girl had gone to attend to nature's call accompanied by her grandmother when there was an attempt to gang-rape her.

A case was lodged at Rajpur police station on Monday.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

