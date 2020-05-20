Bihar government shifts Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 20 (ANI): Bihar government has transferred Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health. Now, he will look after Tourism Department.

Uday Singh Kumavat, who was Principal Secretary, Tourism, is the new Principal Secretary, Health, as per the State government's order.

According to the state's Health Department, there are 1,579 COVID-19 cases in Bihar including nine deaths. (ANI)

