Governor of Bihar, Phagu Chauhan. Photo/Twitter

Bihar: Governor Phagu Chauhan conducts prayers at Vishnupad temple in Gaya

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:22 IST

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Governor of the state Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday reached here in the morning to conduct prayers at the Vishnupad temple.
The Governor took the aerial route to reach Gaya and went straight to the temple on his arrival. He took part in the prayers for the liberation of his ancestors at the famous Vishnupad temple.
"The Governor conducted prayers for the liberation of his ancestors in the temple precincts," Priest Amarnath Dhokdi said.
Tight security was deployed for the arrival of Governor Chauhan in the city. The District Magistrate Abhishek Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra and a host of other state government officials were there to receive him. (ANI)

