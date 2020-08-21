Bihar govt caps COVID-19 treatment rates in private hospitals

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Bihar government has put a cap on charges for treating COVID-19 patients by private hospitals and divided districts into three categories based on rates charged in a private hospital.

A statement in Hindi from the Bihar government stated that it has put a cap on charges of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Accordingly, different rates per day of admission in hospitals notified as per area - Category A applicable to Patna; Category B to Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Purnia and Darbhanga and Category C applies to other districts of the state. (ANI)

