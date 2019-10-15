Bihar govt constitutes committee to inquire about cause behind Patna floods

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has constituted a high-level four-member committee to inquire into the cause behind the recent flooding in Patna.

The Patna High Court is expected to hear the matter pertaining to waterlogging in Patna and problems faced by citizens due to it on Wednesday, October 16.

The court has fixed the date for hearing on the complaint of Patna High Court lawyers.

Nitish Kumar had on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on water-logging in Patna.

Incessant rainfall and rise in the water level of river Ganga caused floods in the state, with over 73 people losing their lives. Many are still missing. (ANI)

