Bihar Govt extends the validity of TET, STET certificates; benefits nearly 80,000

Patna (Bihar) [India] June 12 (ANI): Bihar Government on Wednesday decided to extend the validity of employment certificates of candidates who qualified Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Special Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) in 2012.

TET and STET certificates, which are valid for the span of seven years, will now be accepted for two more years under this decision.

The move by the Bihar Government will benefit nearly 82,180 candidates.

The validity of employment certificates of these candidates expired in the month of May and June this year.

Earlier in May this year, the Supreme Court refused to regularise the services of nearly 4 lakh contractual workers and set aside the Patna High Court ruling that they were eligible to get equal pay for equal work. (ANI)

