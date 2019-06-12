Bihar govt extends validity of TET, STET certificates by 2 years

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 12 (ANI): Bihar government on Wednesday extended the validity of employment certificates of nearly 82,180 candidates, who passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Special Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), for 2 more years.

The Janata Dal (United)- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided to extend the validity of employment certificates of the candidates who passed the exams in 2012.

While the certificates of TET candidates had expired in May, those of the STET candidates were scheduled to expire in June. (ANI)

